SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a youngster in Indian Occupied Kashmir’s (IOK) Badgam district on Tuesday.

The youngster was killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Charar-e-Sharief area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, along with paramilitary forces, launched cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian areas.