‘India mother of terrorism in South Asian region’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again drawn the world community’s attention towards India’s state-sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that India is the mother of terrorism in the South Asian region. The mission said that India is committing appalling human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and its state sponsored terrorism has become an affront to humanity.

Meanwhile, President the United Nations Economic and Social Council Ambassador Munir Akram has called for a collective response to the world’s challenges for strengthening the world body.

Addressing the meeting to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, he underscored the need to respond to three main challenges including recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, reviving the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals, and avoiding the looming threat of a climate catastrophe.

Pointing out that prosperity and peace are interdependent, he said it is unfortunate that even as the world confronts the common challenges, the potential for collective action and international cooperation are being eroded by the revival of great power rivalry, old and new conflicts across the world.