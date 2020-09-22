India bars Sikh pilgrims from attending Guru Nanak’s death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The Indian government has barred Sikh pilgrims from travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartapur to take part in the 481st death anniversary rituals of Guru Nanak.

Pakistan in June had informed India that it was ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor and invited New Delhi for a discussion on protocols for the safe visit of pilgrims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken after many Sikh pilgrims had started arriving from across the world to attend the event.

The Foreign Office also wrote two letters to its Indian counterpart regarding the arrival of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan through the corridor. The first letter was written on June 27 and the second on August 27, but New Delhi did not respond to either.

The pilgrims have been taking part in the 481st death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at Kartarpur for the past three days. Tuesday was the last day of the event.