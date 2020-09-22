Govt prioritises regional connectivity: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as regional connectivity is the prime priority of the government.

Talking to the Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad on Tuesday, Dr Yusuf said that the CPEC supplements the vision of regional connectivity and economic integration.

He said that Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas project is in the completion phase.

The dean of diplomatic corps said that Pakistan can get fibre optic and electricity from Turkmenistan. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Last Friday, President Alvi underscored the need for early operationalisation of TAPI gas pipeline project that would go a long way in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan. President Alvi and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan exchanged views on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, implementation of TAPI gas pipeline project, and TAPI power transmission lines.