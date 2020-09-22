Cousins arrested in rape of a minor orphan in AJK

RAWALPINDI: Two cousins were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in

in Kaneri Langla village of Jhelum Valley district, some 55 kilometres south of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) capital.

Reportedly, this incident took place over two weeks ago but was “settled” by a local jirga which imposed punishment on the suspects, primarily in cash and banishment from the village, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Ansar Sajjad of Hattian Bala police station.

“When we came to know about the offence from some local sources, we sent a police team to Kaneri village to ascertain the facts,” he said.

According to sources, the two suspects had separately raped the 10-year-old girl at least four times more than two weeks ago.

The SHO said that one of the suspects was married and in his mid-twenties while the other was around 18 years old. He added that the medical examination of the victim conducted by a doctor in a Hattian Bala hospital the same evening confirmed the rape.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 10 of Offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Act, 1985 (ZHA).

The jirga members, the SHO said, had imposed a fine of Rs200,000 each on the suspects, failing which they would have to leave the village. They were also asked to produce the suspects or risk being imprisoned.

SHO Sajjad assumed the two fled to the cities of Mirpur and Rawalakot as they were unable to pay the penalty and feared public backlash.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Riyaz Mughal in Jhelum Valley told media persons that police had avoided publicising the result of the medical report and subsequent registration of FIR as part of its “strategy to net the suspects”.

“We wanted to ensure that they do not disappear from their current location after coming to know about the registration of the FIR,” he said, adding that police eventually succeeded in apprehending both within 24 hours.

SHO Sajjad told Dawn that one of the suspects was arrested in Rawalakot while the other was arrested in Mirpur late on Monday.

“Further details about the incident will be obtained during their interrogations,” the SHO said.