Chomsky is right on the money

He too has spotted the danger India poses

Renowned US linguistician and activist Noam Chomsky in an interview in advance of the first summit of the Progressive International (18-20), a new organization founded by Bernie Sanders, the former US presidential candidate, has said that the world is at the most dangerous moment in the human history owing to the climate crisis, the threat of nuclear war and the rise of right-wing authoritarianism.

Climate change undoubtedly is probably the biggest threat to the human existence and is widely acknowledged as such. The policies being pursued by US President Donald Trump have surely enhanced the chances of nuclear war. His knack for dismantling the existing world order and his rightist leanings are essentially authoritarian in their thrust. Similarly Chomsky thinks there are other leaders, including Narendra Modi of India, who are practicing right-wing authoritarianism that poses a grave threat to peace and security. He said, “Narendra Modi is destroying Indian secular democracy, severely repressing the Muslim population. He’s just vastly extended the terrible Indian occupation of Kashmir”.

Chomsky is right on money in describing the state of affairs in India and Indian Occupied Kashmir and the illegality of Modi’s actions there. The saner political elements in India, the vast majority of Indian intellectuals and believers in the secular creed have repeatedly said the same thing and warned that the actions of the Modi government could ultimately have disastrous consequences for India itself. Even former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Sindh, in an article published in The Hindu in March, lamented the communal policies of the Modi regime and the state-sponsored violence against Muslims, concluding that India had lost its secular hue and become a majoritarian state.

Right-wing authoritarianism is yet another manifestation of a supremacist ideology like Nazism and the RSS philosophy of Hindutva. The world has already seen the disastrous consequences of the supremacist ideology of Hitler and cannot afford the rise of similar creeds yet again. Those who understand and can perceive the dangers posed to world peace by the rightist ideologies are rightly warning the world against the likely repercussion and underlining the need for checking these ideologies in their tracks before they could lead to cataclysmic consequences.

Chomsky is absolutely right in predicting impending global disaster if the world fails to put up a combined effort to tackle the challenges identified by him, more so the rise of the rightist authoritarianism which is destructive in nature not only for those against whom it is employed but also for its proponents. It is an irrefutable lesson of history. Therefore while it is incumbent upon the global community to put up a collective defence against the rise of rightist authoritarianism wherever it raises its ugly head, it is also imperative for the states, including India, to learn lessons from history and adopt the right course. Freedom movements cannot be subdued with the barrel of the gun which is another lesson of the history

India right from the beginning has been essentially anti-Pakistan and has been making relentless efforts to weaken and isolate her. But since the advent of Narendra Modi as Indian Prime Minister the situation has taken an alarming twist. The world has seen India adopting anti-Muslim measures as a deliberate policy as manifested through the promulgation of the National Register of Citizens, whereby 1.9 million Muslims in Assam were deprived of Indian citizenship, and the promulgation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which triggered violent clashes between protesting Muslims and BJP zealots, in which 50 Muslims were killed while the law enforcing agencies stood by to witness the horrible spectacle unfolding.

Modi extended the tentacles of his hate philosophy to the Indian-Occupied Kashmir. First he ended the special status of the state through the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution followed by annexation of the territory to the Indian Union through Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Act 2019, followed by the introduction of a new domicile law designed to change the demographic realities in the state. All these actions amply demonstrate Modi‘s anti-Muslim bias.

The spill-over effect of this hate syndrome has been the adoption of a hostile posture towards Pakistan by India as reflected by the continued violation of the ceasefire agreement by India and targeting of civilian population along the LoC. The Modi regime, encouraged by the support and indifference of the big powers to the plight of Kashmiris─ which are now strategic partners of India─ continues to persecute the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir through extrajudicial killings as well as hurling threats at Pakistan. It even dared to send its planes to hit an imaginary terrorist camp at Balakot. Pakistan showed remarkable restraint against this indiscretion by India, and restricted itself only to defensive action proving that it was capable of thwarting any aggressive designs against her. It also sent back the captured Indian pilot to demonstrate her desire to settle disputes with India preferably through peaceful means.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been repeatedly warning the world about the likely repercussions of the implementation of the RRS philosophy by BJP regime and the likely confrontation between the two nuclear powers which can bring horrible consequences due to any miscalculation on either side. He has rightly been urging the world to intervene and pressurize India to rescind her actions in Indian Occupied Kashmir and have the UNSC resolutions implemented.

He has been the most vociferous advocate of the cause of self-determination and the diplomatic offensive launched by his government in the wake of the 5 August 1990 action by India has achieved tremendous success. It scuttled the Indian attempt to sell it as her internal matter. It also led to the reiteration by the UNSC that the Kashmir dispute needed to be resolved in conformity with the principles of the UN Charter and the relevant UNSC resolutions. It was a strong refutation of the Indian claim of Kashmir being her integral part and showed the fact that the UNSC still regarded Kashmir as a disputed territory, though it made no effort to initiate the process of implementation of those resolutions.

The regrettable reality is that the UN is not in a position to actually initiate any action in regards to implementation of those resolutions, though their implementation is obligatory on It, because the USA and her allies are not prepared to annoy their strategic partner which is helping them to advance the objective of their ‘contain China’ policy. It is a sordid reality of the international politics which certainly has no conscience and humanitarian hue.

