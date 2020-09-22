China lauds President Alvi’s remarks about CPEC

ISLAMABAD: China has lauded President Dr Arif Alvi’s remarks about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), its role for boosting regional connectivity and benefits to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Responding to a question during a briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin lauded President Dr Alvi’s remarks about the CPEC. He said that CPEC is an important pilot programme of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a flagship in China-Pakistan cooperation.

He said that since its launch six years ago, major progress has been achieved with a large number of projects starting construction or being completed and more than $25 billion direct investment flowing into Pakistan. He said that the completed projects have greatly improved transportation infrastructure and electricity supply in Pakistan and created over 70,000 direct employment opportunities.

Wang said that China firmly supports the CPEC development and stands ready to work together with Pakistan to act on our leaders’ consensus.