Buzdar for indiscriminate action to stabilise flour prices

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed for taking indiscriminate action against the elements involved in the unjustified increase in the rate of flour.

The chief minister issued this directive while having a meeting with Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan who called on him at his office and discussed the availability of wheat and flour in the province.

The chief minister directed to take every step to stabilise the price of flour and stated the concerned staff should also visit commercial areas to monitor the field situation.

The CM termed the all parties conference (APC) of the opposition as a “failed drama”, saying that it has again proved that opposition only wants to protect its personal interests. The opposition’s APC has ended in a fiasco and the opposition parties have totally ignored the national interests, he added.

The CM emphasised that looters cannot hoodwink the people through their APC drama as the citizens are fully aware of the corrupt elements. The rejected elements cannot deceive the conscientious people, he added. The opposition parties are, in fact, trying to obstruct the national development in the country, he further said.

Buzdar lamented the negative role played by the opposition and observed that the APC drama has exposed them again.

Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the food department is ensuring the suitable supply of flour and different steps are taken to ensure its availability at the notified rate. The food department officials are also monitoring the price of flour, he added.

Meanwhile, Buzdar chaired an important meeting about the new local government system in which secretary local government and community development gave a briefing about the new local bodies system.

The CM said that a strong local bodies system will solve public problems at the grassroots level and a genuine representation will be available to the people through the Punjab Local Government Act.

The government will introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies and a new era of development will start, the CM stressed.

Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Murad Raas, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.