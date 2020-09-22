Ansar Abbasi urges Pemra to take notice of revealing, form fitting clothes of Planeteers Linka and Gi

LAHORE: Noted journalists Ansar Abbasi has urged the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take note of the revealing and form-fitting attire of some of the members of the Planeteers from the animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers.

“Dear Pemra, this is PTV, not even a private channel,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “What effect would the sight of the revealing clothes of Linka (with the power of wind) and Gi (with the power of water) have on the young, developing innocent minds of the audience.”

“It doesn’t stop just there,” said Abbasi to The Dependent in an exclusive interview. “Look at, for instance, the Thundercats’ Cheetara. In addition to her extremely suggestive leotard, she is also being celebrated in the series for being a ‘tez aurat.’ That simply cannot fly in an Islamic republic.”

“But what I want to talk to you most about is He-Man. I want to tell you about his clothes,” said a by-now visibly aroused Abbasi.

“His clothes…or lack thereof, were….I mean….aisa bhi koi phirta hai…,” asked Abbasi, with a coquettish giggle.