Another woman gang-raped during robbery in Punjab

OKARA: In yet another horrendous incident of sexual abuse, a woman was allegedly gang-raped during a robbery in Depalpur tehsil of Okara district on Monday.

Police registered the first information report (FIR) of the incident against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman has been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition, a police official said.

He said that the robbers took cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables with them after raping the woman.

Taking notice of the horrific incident, the regional police officer (RPO) Sahiwal reached the crime scene along with the district police officer (DPO) Okara. He constituted a special police team to be headed by the DPO to investigate the incident. He said that the victim woman’s medical examination is being conducted at the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, a woman labourer was allegedly raped during a robbery in Faisalabad neighbourhood on Friday. The incident occurred in Peoples Colony near Raja Chowk within the jurisdiction of Batala Colony police station where two suspected robbers raped the woman in front of her daughters, according to police. They took Rs200,000 cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables of the woman with them after sexually abusing her.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, a woman, driving with her two kids on Lahore Motorway link-road, was robbed and gang-raped mercilessly after her car ran out of gas and stranded on the road.