Active Covid-19 cases on the rise in country

ISLAMABAD: The number of active Covid-19 cases has been increasing in the country after falling to 5,540 on September 10, as the figure now stands at 7,303, according to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

According to NCOC, 586 fresh cases surfaced during the last 24 hours when 36,155 samples were tested for the infection. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 306,886 with the addition of these new cases.

The country reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,424. As many as 290 more people recovered over the last 24 hours. So far, 293,159 patients (95.5 per cent) have recuperated. More than 3.2 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Balochistan health officials said on Tuesday that as many as 701 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected across Balochistan over the last five days.

According to a report compiled by the health department, a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases began in the province from August 25. A total of 105 cases were reported during the previous 24 hours, it said, adding the total number of infections in the province has jumped to 14,499 while 145 people have died of the disease so far.

More than 14,000 patients have recovered as the number of active cases in the province stands at 1,204 (8 per cent of the total confirmed cases).

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government recently expressed concern over upsurge in coronavirus cases in the province. “We have tried our best for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province. According to experts, the change in weather conditions is increasing the number of coronavirus cases,” Shahwani said.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases has reached 31,530,298. A total of 23,146,355 patients have recovered and 970,238 have died so far.

The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,047,643 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,568,740 cases, Brazil has 4,560,083 and Russia has 1,115,810 confirmed cases. Pakistan at present stands at number 18 with 306,886 cases among the list of countries affected by the coronavirus disease.