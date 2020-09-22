15 MPs met COAS before APC: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday that key parliamentarians met with the military leadership ahead of the opposition parties’ all parties conference (APC).

Interacting with journalists in the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to seek extension in his interim bail in a money laundering case, Shehbaz said, “Since word has got out about the meeting, I do not deny it.”

“15 parliamentary leaders [representing the opposition and the government] were present in the meeting with the army chief, during which the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan came under discussion,” Shehbaz said.

Claiming that the PML-N is being pressured, he said that the decisions made by the all parties conference held on Sunday will be implemented, no matter if he is sent behind the bars.