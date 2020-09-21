Suspects in Dr Maha death case escape after court suspends bail

Junaid Khan, Waqas Hussain Rizvi and Dr Irfan Qureshi along with two others were booked in the case about Dr Maha Shah’s death, and two of the suspects fled from the courtroom on Monday after a sessions court recalled their interim pre-arrest bail.

Police had initially said the 24-year-old doctor, practising at a private hospital in Clifton, had allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in her home in DHA on August 18.

On Monday, Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Samina Ghauri dismissed the applications seeking interim bail-before-arrest (BBA) for two of the suspects — Junaid Khan and Waqas Hussain Rizvi.

“However, both the applicants (Junaid and Waqas) escaped from the courtroom after their bail applications were dismissed,” the complainant’s counsel Abbas Razvi told a local news outlet.

“Suspect Waqas escaped first, but the investigating officer managed to get a hold of Junaid. However, unfortunately, some lawyers and other people in plain clothes helped Junaid escape as well from the IO’s custody,” Razvi added.

During the defence counsel arguments, Khawaja Naveed Ahmed and Rehman Ghous had requested the court to confirm the suspects’ pre-arrest bail, arguing that they would not misuse their interim bail and would not escape from the court.

In a counter, advocate Abbas Razvi for the complainant had vehemently opposed the applications for bail confirmation, added that suspect Junaid was a habitual offender as he was previously implicated in two other First Information Reports (FIRs), adding that both the applicants had to prove mala fide intent on the part of the complainant and the police for the sake of confirmation of their interim bail.

The counsel further apprehended that if interim bail was confirmed there were chances that the suspects might tamper with the evidence, as they had allegedly already tampered with the postmortem report of the victim, which showed that Dr Maha had supposedly committed suicide instead of being shot.

However, the defence counsel had contended that the two FIRs in which Junaid was previously nominated had already been declared C-class (cancelled). The counsel further stated that Junaid and Dr Maha had not met on the day she died.

The sole detained suspect, Dr Irfan Qureshi, was discharged from the case “for the time being” earlier this month by a judicial magistrate till the filing of the final investigation report by the investigating officer. Qureshi was granted post-arrest bail against a surety of Rs500,000.