SOPs-abiding Bilawal wore secular democrat mask throughout multiparty conferenc

ISLAMABAD – Unlike others who chose to unveil their faces after visibly growing tired of wearing their masks, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout the multiparty conference on Sunday.

Leading the opposition coalition to launch what is now called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fittingly chose to wear the secular democrat mask throughout the conference.

Eyewitnesses further confirmed that it was Bilawal who also helped ensure that the gloves didn’t come off.

“There were virtual punches being thrown and you needed someone who could ensure that the gloves remained on. Shehbaz Sharif was having too much of a panic attack to perform the role that is traditionally his,” revealed a participant of the multiparty conference.

The Dependent has further learnt that Bilawal also helped ensure that the multiparty conference followed the SOPs as a whole, which in turn helped create the PDM, by keeping tabs on Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

“Bilawal helped ensure that there was sufficient social distance between the maulana’s demands and the PDM’s. He also kept checking the maulana’s temperature,” revealed another insider.

“And it speaks volumes of his capabilities that Bilawal managed to do so while keeping the secular mask on.”