Respecting victim privacy 

Apparently, in Pakistan rape cases have been increasing recently that is a major issue and government should find a way to evacuate the rapists as soon as possible. I’m not really willing to highlight any specific case and people who share the news about this type of crimes should understand that sharing the picture of the victim is not necessary but wrong. I have seen numerous posts and videos showing the pictures of the victim just for gaining some likes and views I just want to say that STOP right now stop posting pictures stop spreading fakes news just stop posting literally anything with a click bait title on your YouTube videos in these sensitive situations just for the sake of some views. they need support and justice and not you revealing their identity. whenever you start talking about these matters just think thousand times how would they feel about it.

Hamza Khan

Karachi