Rape cases on the rise

Culprits evade the law or are set free

It has been eleven days since the horrific motorway rape case took place and the key suspect in the case, Abid Ali, still remains at large while his accomplice Shafqat was arrested during a raid and confessed to the crime. That Abid was a known serial rapist who had recently secured release on bail from a local court after being caught for a robbery shows just how inept the policing and judicial system is at keeping dangerous criminals off the streets. During this ‘manhunt’, necessitated by the media coverage of the case, the resulting outrage and national protests that followed, there have been at least nine more incidents of rape in Punjab. In Bahawalpur the victim, a young woman, was unable to get an FIR registered leading her to committing suicide. CCPO Lahore, who blamed the victim of the motorway rape incident for what happened to her as she was ‘out at night on a highway’ should be asked whether or not the victim of another incident, where armed men broke into a house and gang-raped a woman in the presence of her children and husband in Sargodha, is also at fault for being brutally sexually assaulted as her family was made to watch. It is not as if there has been an unusual uptick in such crimes; they have been happening at the same rate for years in various parts of the country but are hardly reported because the victims and their families are either unwilling to register the case altogether due to the stigma attached or are simply unable to do so owing to a noncompliant local police station.

While the government is busy passing laws that will allow courts to hand down ‘exemplary punishments’ to convicted rapists, such as chemical castration or worse, the tally of victims of sexual assault continues to rise. There are serious deficiencies in the system from the point of getting a case registered with the police, the prosecution in the case getting a conviction and the rapist remaining in jail long enough to serve his sentence. These are systemic issues that require long-term reforms to fix. Simultaneously, there needs to be a national conversation about an educational initiative, especially in rural communities, aimed at eliminating a culture of misogyny that refuses to acknowledge women as equals, which in turn makes violence against them acceptable. Short of this, not much will change, and lives will continue to be unnecessarily destroyed.