Poverty in Pakistan

Pakistan is an underdeveloped country. It has many stumbling blocks from the time of creation till today and these stumbling blocks remain a challenge for every government and authorities of the country. The electricity problem, low supply of gas, poor infrastructure, shortage of water, environmental pollution, low literacy rate, poverty and unemployment are the major highlighted issues. Not only this besides these factual issues other controversial affairs are also reaching its worst at climax including the scourge of extremism, terrorism, violence and toleration, hence our society is engulfed by the myriads of external and internal problems.

With each passing day the poverty rate in Pakistan is increasing. Poverty is a curse and it accelerates many crimes in society. Every time our government is blamed for this cause, did people peek into their pockets? Let’s accept it that the government is not performing its responsibilities effectively, so do we fulfill our responsibilities? Do we pay taxes to the government? Do we help the government in enhancing the economic system of the country? even our elites didn’t pay taxes, they can donate funds but they cannot pay taxes. If more they galvanize is that they can build mosques. Every day lots of people sleep malnourished, even most of the people do not have a place to live. Only raising voice is not enough for amplification, it prerequisites collaboration by one’s own self and association with the government.

Sauleha Musharraf

Karachi