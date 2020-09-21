Pakistan media sets new benchmark for press freedom by covering 3-time PM’s speech

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI – In yet another example of the undisputed press freedom that brims over in the country, the absolutely and unquestionably free media of Pakistan has received well deserved plaudits for covering a significant address of the three time former prime minister, and the supreme leader of the largest opposition party of the country.

In a move that is seldom seen in other parts of the world, where the media is shackled and doesn’t enjoy the independence and liberties that are given in Pakistan, the media also confirmed that it was given permission to be free to air a momentous speech, which discusses major developments of the country and signifies the return of a major political figure, by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“I don’t think there is any other country where the prime minister gives such permission to be free,” noted senior journalist Sabir Shakir.

“I think the only other country that comes close to such media freedoms is China and the only other leader that gives such allowances to be free is the Chinese President Xi Jinping,” said veteran journalist Kamran Khan.

The politicians usually critical of the media have also had to stand up and take notice of its unparalleled freedom and bravado as well.

“I must wholeheartedly congratulate you for doing the bear minimum after getting the needful permission,” said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.