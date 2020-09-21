Opp announces three-phase plan to oust govt, ministers respond in presser

ISLAMABAD: The product of Sunday’s anti-government conference was a forum known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which plans on removing the incumbent government, and in reply, top government ministers are holding a press conference.

Former prime minister Nawaz attended the conference via video link and broke his two-year silence, and said their battle was against the system which allowed the current PM into power.

“Our foremost priority should be removing this selected government and this system. Our struggle is not against Imran Khan,” said Nawaz. “Today, our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections to bring an incapable man like him into power and thus, destroyed the country.”

Responding to his allegations, Faraz said during the press conference: “The elections in which he was elected the prime minister thrice were right but because in this one he was unable to form the government, he is raising these questions.”

Faraz claimed that the opposition parties were making the state of democracy controversial for their own gain. The minister added, “they are not helping the democracy and are trying to discredit a political setup which they claim to own.”

Other members of the incumbent government also remarked on the fact the opposition was raising claims of corruption. Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry responded to Nawaz’s remarks regarding Pakistan being subjected to military rule for 33 years and said the PML-N supremo “was himself a part of the system for 15 years and served as a puppet”.

Planning Minister Asad Umar reported Prime Minister Imran as having stated at the start of his government’s tenure that “the opposition has everything at stake … and when accountability moves forward they will all get together,” adding that yesterday’s MPC was a manifestation of the premier’s “words coming true”.

He said the opposition had hoped that “the economic recession they left behind would be enough to oust the government” but the PTI government brought the country out of the economic crisis.

“Then came the global coronavirus crisis. If you look at the initial days these leaders had a lot of enthusiasm [and] some came running back from London in the hopes that destruction and devastation would befall Pakistan, and [they] would make that the basis of finishing the government.

“What I found entertaining in yesterday’s speech was that the people who did not leave a single thing to criticise in Pakistan, did not mention corona,” he said.

Umar further accused the opposition of using the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bills to manipulate the incumbent government into obtaining an NRO, adding that the FAFT bills had “nothing to do with a political party or person and are only for keeping us out of the blacklist.”

“But even in that, they were defeated. They can’t even control 200 members in the Senate and National Assembly, so their panic reached another level,” the minister said, adding that the passage of the anti-money laundering law had also unnerved opposition members because “their properties are now in danger”.

The PDM was formed as a result of the All Parties Conference (APC) held at Zardari’s Islamabad house. It presented a six-point action plan to remove the incumbent government, that will be carried out in phases in October, December, and January.