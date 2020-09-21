Ministers hold presser to respond to Nawaz’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz are currently holding a press conference in response to yesterday’s huddle of country’s major opposition parties who announced launching of a three-phased movement under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to oust the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Addressing the presser, Faraz said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in his speech, had raised suspicions about the election process because his party was unable to garner votes in the 2018 elections and because he is “not used to a free and fair election”.

More details to follow