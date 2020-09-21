Military stresses to keep the army away from political matters

ISLAMABAD: The military leadership has made it clear that it has no role in the country’s political matters, election reforms and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a local news outlet reported on Monday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed met parliamentary leaders last week and discussed administrative affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the meeting, the military leadership had conveyed clearly that the army was “not involved, directly or indirectly, in any political process of the country”, according to sources. Instead, the leadership reiterated the fact that it should not be dragged into parties’ political rivalries.

“If the need arises, the army will stand with the civilian government,” a senior military official had told parliamentary leaders in the meeting.

The military leadership emphasized its lack of involvement in matters like electoral reforms, problems related to the NAB, and other political matters; instead, it insisted that it was the responsibility of political parties to resolves these matters internally.

Earlier, Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed confirmed that parliamentary leaders had met the military leadership and discussed matters related to the country.

Referring to opposition leaders, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said, “They target institutions and then ask for time for meetings,” and further added that the clear message from the military leadership was to “not involve the military in politics”.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had categorically said that the government will not bow down before any blackmailing tactics and added that all the state institutions are on the same page and that nation stands firmly united with its institutions.