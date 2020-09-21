Covid-19 caseload crosses 7,000; 237 cases reported from Balochistan’s schools

ISLAMABAD: With another 633 people across the country infected, the number of active cases is now 7,015, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday, with 237 new cases being reported in educational institutions of Balochistan.

According to the latest statistics, the disease claimed the lives of another four people over the last twenty-four hours and now the death toll from the highly contagious disease stands at 6,420.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan reopened on last Tuesday, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to details shared by the education department, so far four universities of the province including Agriculture and Watermarine, Engineering University Khuzdar and others have been closed till September 26 after the surge in coronavirus cases.

The department, in its report, further stated that a college and 10 schools have also been closed after a rise in coronavirus cases. It may be noted that so far 35 educational institutions have been shut over failing to implement coronavirus SOPs.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said recently that the health of students is the government’s top priority. He said the decision to reopen educational institutions across the country was taken with “great care”. “Any hasty decision to close [them] will destroy education,” he cautioned.

A total of 33,393 people across the country were tested during the last twenty-four hours. So far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country. A total of 292,869 people have so far recovered from the virus. So far, 304,306 cases have been reported in the country. Sindh has reported 133,947 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab, 98,428, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,357, Balochistan, 14,394, Islamabad, 16,162, Gilgit Baltistan, 3,483, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 2,533 cases.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases has reached 31,275,833. A total of 22,852,883 patients have recovered and 965,648 have died so far.

The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,005,683 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,491,410 cases, Brazil has 4,544,629 and Russia has 1,109,595 confirmed cases. Pakistan at present stands at number 18 with 306,304 cases among the list of countries affected by the coronavirus disease.