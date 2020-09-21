CM Punjab summons IG Punjab to brief on motorway case

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has summoned Inspector General (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani as the main accused in the motorway case, Abid Malhi has not been arrested yet, Pakistan Today learnt here on Monday.

Sources confirmed that Ghani has been summoned by CM to inquire about the progress made so far in the motorway gang-rape case.

Despite nearly two weeks passing since the incident occurred, the police failed to arrest Abid, the main accused in the motorway rape case. However, the police department is claiming that the scope of the investigation has been extended to bring Abid to justice.

The Chairman of the Special Investigation Team Lahore Shahzada Sultan said, “All resources are being utilized for the arrest of accused Abid, wherever the accused is going, police are behind him. The accused is trying his best to avoid his arrest but he cannot escape and will soon be in the custody of the police.”

Moreover, Abid’s brother-in-law’s brother has also been arrested by the police, while all the detainees and suspects are being interrogated, including two cousins, one woman and two other relatives of the accused. Reportedly, Abid contacted the aforementioned after fleeing.

Earlier, a search operation was conducted in Raja Jhang area to capture the accused, but the police failed and claimed that the accused was being pursued at the behest of Shafqat and Abid’s wife and will be arrested soon.

IG Punjab has also issued a letter to the police officials of all the districts for the arrest of the accused, instructing them that Abid may be hiding in the Darbars and Imambargahs. He further instructed the police force to search in Urs, Circus, and shelter homes.

While issuing instructions, IG Punjab added that District Security Branches (DSBs) should play their role in the arrest of the accused and video clips regarding the accused should also be broadcast on cables.