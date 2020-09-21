Ban culture is counterproductive

Smarter policymaking is the answer

By: Junaid Akram

The problem is never with the invention. The problem is always with the usage. Apply it to any human creation. Our ancestors used to work manually; making mud houses, creating tools like stone hammers etc. There is a YouTube channel, Primitive Technology, which tells us how prehistoric man increased his productivity using such means. It is different now, when these tools are used to facilitate everyday tasks; remember that mobile snatcher you met, wielding that fancy dagger… definitely it wasn’t a pretty sight.

There have always been elements in human history that have misused tools and inventions for their own greater good. Similar is the case with technology. Take the case of Pakistan for instance – the best case study in almost all peculiar cases. We have deceitful, adult, antagonizing content; everything crass under the roof that only exists to milk likes and views.

So much so that YouTube was banned in Pakistan for three years, because of a certain video. Those were extremely crucial three years since a whole new industry of content creators was being erected worldwide. We think YouTube is just synonymous with Cricket highlights and adorable cat videos. No. YouTube in fact has become a global necessity not just with conventional distance learning but also because it keeps on generating fresh content that potentially expands the horizons of one’s mind.

In 2012, a number of videos on my channel had started to become viral and my popularity could have grown exponentially, since I had fans located globally from Pakistan to Somalia to Argentina. Enter the YouTube ban and I lost all visibility to content clutter that took over from around the world. Yet, the loss was not just mine; rather it was the country’s loss: The Pakistani content creators who would have come forth did not, and no revenue was generated as a result.

From YT channels like Khan Academy to TedEd, there is knowledge in all flavors for all kinds of people. In our case, the fault was with the usage, not the platform. We could have just banned the video instead of the whole platform and capitalized on the opportunity that it presented.

Currently, a similar emerging case in point is of the platform TikTok. The app has more than 500 million followers around the world, and in Pakistan it has made superstars out of youngsters from a vast range of economic backgrounds. Yet, a lot of the content from Pakistan and India revolves around lip syncing over movie dialogues and songs. Why? Because it is being made by our mazdoor tabqa (manual labourers) and it is getting viewed by similar people.

It was when I was in Singapore last November that I saw the educational, creative and innovative content there that my ideas about the app changed. Also, I have been in the UK since March and the content that I get to see here is highly educational from short videos of science experiments to psychological theories that it has me addicted. Hence, since the past two months I have been posting a series to my Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts called The Other Side of TikTok, comprising of videos that are completely different from what we get to see on TikTok in Pakistan and India.

The response I have been getting is overwhelming and I intend to start my own educational channel on the app. And this is going to be my protest to the content I see being posted from Pakistan and India: I do not want to take away anybody’s right to express, yet at the same time I want people to know that this is the kind of content I want to promote. There is already a dearth of creative expression in the country and if you or others like you are being given the opportunity to earn some extra money or recognition, you exploit it to the extent that it is taken away from everyone! You will get a blanket ban placed and eliminate a revenue stream for even those who were creating good decent acceptable content.

But the PTA and those in a position of power must also realize that two wrongs don’t make a right. If the PTA bans platforms now; the citizenry will never learn how to become better netizens producing higher quality content. They will never learn to harness their creative side and will continue to abuse technology.

In my opinion, TikTok is the one of the most democratic platforms as of yet. It has given a voice to the voiceless and visibility to those who have been invisible. There are already a number of TikTokers who have gotten their stardom breaks like Sehar Hayat with 5 million followers who has been called on a number of morning TV shows and Romaisa Khan with 2.8 million followers who has gotten a number of modeling breaks. Then there is @Phoolllu, with 4.2 million followers, a villager who is not even educated, but is loved for his acting.

In such a case, there is no need for authoritative dictation, since the app itself is cautious in terms of user security. In fact, a banning culture should not be there at all. Rather we need policymaking, the likes of which we see in countries like Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey for example; one that we should look up to. The Malaysian government has an account on TikTok, and they uploaded videos of Mahathir Muhammad’s 64th wedding anniversary celebrations. Why can’t we be in the same space as our youth to reach out to them?