A silent community 

Women are called the most important part of a society and they sacrifice their all life for the development of the nation.

We live in a state where women are not saved at all. Pakistan is one most dangerous country for women in world because women in Pakistan are not getting their rights, most of women suffer from domestic voilence like rape, honor killing, abduction, education and so on are most famous.

Beyond the immediate event, the protest touches on some deep and endemic problems in Pakistani society. Among them rape is one of the most bad and vulnerable activities in Pakistan. Over the year these activities are maltreated as various cases of abduction, rape and murder are heared. The last case in Lahore Sialkot motorway on 9th September, a woman was raped in front her two children but unfortunately nobody is serious in this regard. It is my humble request to concerned authorities to take a serious step against such issues where our women are not saved.

Mahtaj Shoukat

Turbat