ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people sustained injuries when a speeding passenger bus overturned near the Indus highway in Jamshoro on Monday.

According to a news channel, rescue sources said that the incident took place when the bus turned turtle on the highway, wounding more than a dozen.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the wounded to the hospital for medical assistance where some of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.