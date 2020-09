RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists as the security forces conducted intelligence-based operation in Spalga area of Miranshah in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, during the exchange of fire, two soldiers Havaldar Tajbar Ali of Swat and Sepoy Rashid of Parachinar embraced Shahadat.

However, the troops cordoned off the area for clearance.