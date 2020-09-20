The comeback

Is Nawaz trying to do politics from London?

Amidst a tirade of accountability, alleged health complications and a prolonged silence, Mian Nawaz Sharif returned to the foray with an address to the opposition parties’ conference organized by the Pakistan People’s Party. Connecting virtually from London, Nawaz broke his silence and gave an outspoken speech, targeting many while at it.

For the most part, Nawaz lambasted Imran Khan and his bad governance. The incompetence of IK’s government and the devastating loss it has caused to the country remained at the forefront of Nawaz’s tirade. While the PTI government is considering options to bring Nawaz Sharif back in order for him to face accountability, the former from the comforts of his son’s office, lambasted the PTI government labelling them as ‘selected’ and ‘installed’. While keeping his cases at the backseat, Nawaz also highlighted the sugar crisis which had been caused by the PTI government itself and raised the notion of selective accountability once again.

The veiled criticism on the face of it seemed to be against the incumbent government however, Nawaz, while moving a step ahead, took a jibe at the military establishment and hinted at their involvement. He went on to openly declare that the real struggle is against those who have ‘installed’ Imran’s government over the people. Declaring the government’s tactics as a martial law in itself, he went on to highlight the predicaments being faced by the country owing to Imran’s government.

Nawaz broke his silence in an unanticipated manner whereby he not only criticized the failing policies of Imran Khan, but launched a veiled attack at the establishment. The focus of his speech remained on those who brought Imran to power, hinting at the military’s alleged role in bringing Imran to power. Even though Nawaz reiterated his stance in a bold manner and targeted his perceived rivals openly. However, the speech made it quite clear that the PML(N) supremo has no intentions of returning to the country anytime soon. The hardhitting criticism of the establishment and the dictatorial regimes in the past as well as the tenures of elected prime ministers cut short, it appears that a vocal tirade from the safe confines of the Avenfield apartments is going to continue for some time. Both his sons have already made their intentions of not returning quite clear; Nawaz seems to be following in their footsteps.

The intentions are tainted. Sincerity towards the general public is not reflected only by calls for ending the accountability drive against them being made. The calls for the plan of action will be half-hearted if he himself isn’t going to be able to participate. Pretty soon the modus operandi of MNS is going to be synonymous to Altaf Hussain’s earlier days when he controlled Karachi from London. A similar model is being eyed by Nawaz. However, under the circumstances, his fiery speech and plan of action will remain meaningless and may only cause a rift within the country, nothing else.

He is fit enough to go around for a stroll in the streets of London however, but when it comes to medical care, Pakistan isn’t well equipped to cater to his needs. The Sharif family, even in the past, is not used to facing accountability all together. Even though the previous one was at the hands of a dictator, however, they were not willing to sacrifice in the name of democracy. Exile abroad was a much more convenient option while many party leaders and members faced the brunt of Musharraf’s regime.

This time around, Nawaz lambasted the establishment by blaming them for bringing Imran into power and allegedly stealing the mandate of the people by manipulating the elections. While Mian Nawaz seemingly portrays himself as an innocent victim of state atrocities, he should not forget the humble beginnings from where he himself started off. Attempting to create discord by taking a jibe at the military establishment isn’t desirable. On the contrary, it is a dangerous move which has the potential of creating institutional rifts within the country.

Sitting in London and trying to incite the people in these sensitive times will not bode well for Nawaz and company. Currently, the country faces many obstacles on the international front and raising sensitive internal issues at this stage can be chaotic. There is no denying the fact that the Imran-led government is miserably failing in almost all areas of governance and has been unable to govern effectively. Keeping Punjab in the hands of Usman Buzdar speaks volumes about the government’s competence. However, given the scenario on the international front, raising such allegations while not even being present in the country isn’t an honorable step.

After a prolonged silence, these statements are tainted with mala fides. In order to push forward self-serving interests, the opposition parties have gathered around each other and are huddling together to find out an escape route. These are the same parties who have been blasting each other on every given occasion and have now united to save their respective skins together. In the end, the intentions are not for the greater good of the country. Had it been the case, then the people of Sindh would not having been dying from hunger and there would have been better medical facilities in Pakistan which would not have forced Mian Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad in order to get treatment.

To stay politically relevant, Nawaz has from time to time played the role of a victim who is targeted in an apparent attack on democracy. Amidst this victim playing, the supreme leader tends to forget his own governance which had gone on for a long period of time. Most of the predicaments which the country currently faces are due to the earlier decisions and policies of the Nawaz-led government in the past. Simply because questions have been asked about the exorbitant wealth accumulated by the Sharif family, the victim card is immediately flashed. If the conscience is indeed clear then he should stay back and fight and his sons should face the courts with the purported evidence they have in their custody.

