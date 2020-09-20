Skyrocketing prices

Day by day, things are being expensive in our country despite of long hours of talks to improve the raising inflation. Poors are completely smashed under inflation. Every common man is worried for two times meal and other basic necessities. The crimes are raising due to increasing poverty and inflation. Unemployment is also on peak in Pakistan. Now the empty pockets is leading everyone towards robbery amd pillage. Government is requested to stop the inflation and be the reason of ease for public rather than adding into their miseries.

Sanya Raheem

Turbat