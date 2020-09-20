Punjab police form 8 teams to arrest prime suspect in motorway rape case

LAHORE: Punjab police on Sunday formed eight special teams to arrest the prime suspect in the motorway rape case which outraged the entire country.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) head, DIG Shahzada Sultan, the combined teams of CIA, CTD and Special Branch have been constituted to arrest Abid Ali, while rapid response teams are also active in the field.

Sultan further said that efforts were underway to arrest Ali and added that so far two suspects have been arrested in the heinous crime.

He added that hiding the identity of the rape-victim was essential and vowed to arrest Ali at the earliest.

Police on Saturday detained two more relatives of Ali, one of the two prime suspects in the case, who still remains at large.

On Sept 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in the Gujjarpura area of the metropolis.