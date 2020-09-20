Punjab govt announced crack down on fake cosmetics

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to take strict action against substandard cosmetic manufacturers and sellers across the province, it emerged on Sunday.

According to APP, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved Drug (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Buzdar, according to a statement, said that in the past, concerned departments failed to take any strict action and fraudsters continued looting masses, adding that the bill was passed in the wider interest of the public.

He said that bill will help in producing cosmetics according to the international standard.

The CM assured that the government is taking practical steps against this counterfeiting mafia. The availability of original and branded products will also be ensured, he added.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), responsible for checking the quality of the cosmetics products, in December last year, had issued notices to beauty cream and cosmetics manufacturers over serious health concerns and has termed a major health hazard.