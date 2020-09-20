Nawaz comes down hard on ‘undemocratic forces’ for derailing democracy

ISLAMABAD: A multi-party conference of the mainstream opposition parties is currently meeting in Islamabad to devise a unanimous strategy to oust the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing the All Parties Conference (APC) through video link, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who stayed in the background for more than a year, thanked Zardari for “love with which he spoke to him a day earlier”, saying he would not forget it.

“I am thankful to the organisers of the conference for giving me the opportunity to talk. Even though I am away from my country, I know very well what condition the country and the people are in. I believe this is a decisive turn; it is necessary to protect democracy […] and take fearless decisions.”

In an all-encompassing address, which centred on criticising the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nawaz spoke on the “poor state” of Pakistan’s economy, “deteriorating” international relations, “muzzling” of media and “corruption within the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)”. Similarly, Zardari criticised the government in his welcome note for not “allowing” Nawaz’s speech to be broadcast, he said they showed former president Pervez Musharraf’s interview.

“The country’s leader keeps harping on about accountability but he himself is involved in raising sugar prices. Will no reference be filed against him?” the former PM asked.

He also repeated the opposition’s allegation that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with the connivance of PTI, was carrying out only “selective accountability”.

Sharif has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment and has since maintained a distance from political activities. His party insists that despite being summoned by the courts, who declared him a proclaimed offender in a corruption probe, the former premier will only return after the completion of his medical treatment.

“If we don’t do it [take a step] today, when will we?” asked Nawaz. “I agree with Maulana [Fazlur Rehman, chief of JUI-F] that we need to make this conference purposeful or people will be disappointed.”

“Pakistan has been constantly deprived of a democratic system […] When the vote is dishonoured, the entire democratic system becomes meaningless. When it is decided before the election process as to who will win and who will lose, then it can be guessed how the public is betrayed and how the public’s mandate is stolen.”

Nawaz also hinted at the presence of a parallel justice system. “When a dictator was first brought into the courtroom for violating the Constitution, you saw what happened.”

“Court gave dictators the right to play with the Constitution and acquitted someone who broke the Constitution twice […] Whereas the ones who follow the Constitution are still in jail,” he said.

Nawaz said former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani once pointed to “a state within a state” in Pakistan. “It is saddening that the situation has escalated to a state above the state. This parallel government illness is the root cause of our problems.”

Speaking about the 2018 general elections, he said the primary reason for the current problems were those people who “hijacked the people’s mandate by putting inexperienced people in power”. “This is a violation of the Constitution. Has anyone given a thought to what a grave crime it is to steal the people’s mandate?”

“Can I ask why the Results Transmission System (RTS) was closed for hours during the election, why polling agents were thrown out during counting? Why was rigging done, on whose saying and why? The secretary of election commission should answer and all those responsible will have to answer.”

Concluding his speech, the former PM once again thanked the PPP and reminded the leaders that now was the time to unite.

“We have to decide that we are one and if the APC is succeeded in doing so, then this conference is successful.”

‘MARTIAL LAW HAS BEEN IMPOSED’:

Nawaz alleged the government has enforced a “martial law”. “Criminals are allowed to make amendments to the Constitution […] the people’s premier is expelled and his family is insulted.

“This conference should bring forth a concrete plan of action for saving democracy, a concrete policy should be made for solving the problem of ‘a parallel state’.

“Our foremost priority should be removing this selected government and this system. Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections to bring an inefficient man like him into power and thus destroyed the country.

“If change is not brought, it will bring irreversible loss to this country. It is very important that our armed forces stay away from our governmental system according to our Constitution and the Quaid’s speech, and not interfere with the people’s choice. We have made this country a joke in our own eyes and internationally as well.

“I again urge this all-party conference to go beyond its traditional ways and form a plan of action.”

UNITED TO HOLD INCUMBENT REGIME ACCOUNTABLE: BILAWAL

“Today Pakistan’s opposition parties will unite to hold this regime to account,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the organiser of the event, tweeted.

Today Pakistan’s opposition parties will unite to hold this regime to account. 2 years of this selected experiment has had disastrous consequences for Pakistan, our citizens, democracy, economy & foreign policy. Democracy is the best revenge. #UnitedForDemocracy #APC2020 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 20, 2020

“[Two] years of this selected experiment has had disastrous consequences for Pakistan, our citizens, democracy, economy & foreign policy. Democracy is the best revenge,” he added.

Sharif was invited by the PPP chairperson on Friday during a phone call made by the latter to inquire after the former’s health. Subsequently, on Saturday, Bilawal’s spokesperson Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar revealed that Sharif has accepted his invitation to virtually attend the conference.

Leaders of PPP started arriving at a five-star hotel in the capital, where the conference is being held, in the morning. Senator Sherry Rehman while speaking to the media said that today’s would a “historic all-party conference”.

چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری اسلام آباد میں ہونے والی آل پارٹیز کانفرنس میں شرکت کیلئے پہنچ گئے۔#UnitedForDemocracy pic.twitter.com/QipyskviXj — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 20, 2020

From the PML-N side, an 11-member delegation led by party president Shahbaz Sharif will attend the conference. The delegation includes party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Amir Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to sources, Maryam is attending the moot on the instructions of her father.

Commenting on Bilawal’s speech, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the “nation just heard, against the law, the live speech of a convicted criminal”.

“And then they claim that the media is not free in Pakistan! They say ‘vote ko izzat dou‘ [respect the vote] and as usual, as soon as the wind blows, they abandon the voters and flee to London,” Akbar added.

Furthermore, Akbar said the speech Bilawal gave was scripted, as the PPP leader was speaking about Nawaz not being allowed to a speech while Nawaz’s speech was being broadcast.

IMRAN ‘ORDERED’ UNINTERRUPTED COVERAGE:

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz termed the multiparty conference “a flimsy attempt to put pressure on the government to back off on accountability”.

“PM Imran Khan will never compromise on his commitment against corruption. Hence no NRO,” he said ahead of the event.

Following news of Nawaz’s address, Gill had warned that “the Pakistan Electronic Media Regula­tory Authority (Pemra) and other legal options” would be used if the PML-N supremo’s speech was aired by TV channels.

The speech, however, was aired by TV channels as well as live-streamed on social media platforms. Gill told a media house that Prime Minister Imran said that Nawaz Sharif’s address should be aired so that “his lies could be exposed” to the nation.

“Nawaz Sharif will lie so let him lie,” PM Imran said, according to sources. “The people should be allowed to decide for themselves.”