Islamabad police recover foreign diplomats who lost way during hiking

ISLAMABAD: Two staffers of the Hungarian Embassy, who lost their way while hiking in Margalla Hills of Islamabad, have been rescued, the Islamabad Police said.

According to the police statement, upon receiving the information, the police sprung into action and found the second secretary and a press attaché safe and sound from the area.

مارگلہ کی پہاڑیوں پر جانے والے دو سفارت کار راستہ بھول گئے۔ پولیس نے اطلاع ملنے پر دونوں سفارت کاروں کو بحفاظت تلاش کر لیا۔آئی جی اسلام آباد محمد عامر ذوالفقار خان نے ڈی آئی جی آپریشنز کی بروقت مدد کو سراہتے ہوئے پولیس کی پوری ٹیم کو شاباش دی۔#IslamabadPolice pic.twitter.com/dbLvbNvqIe — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 19, 2020

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the timely assistance of deputy inspector general (DIG) operations and commended the entire police team for the prompt response.