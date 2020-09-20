﻿ Islamabad police recover foreign diplomats who lost way during hiking | Pakistan Today

Islamabad police recover foreign diplomats who lost way during hiking

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 32 mins ago)

ISLAMABAD: Two staffers of the Hungarian Embassy, who lost their way while hiking in Margalla Hills of Islamabad, have been rescued, the Islamabad Police said.

According to the police statement, upon receiving the information, the police sprung into action and found the second secretary and a press attaché safe and sound from the area.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the timely assistance of deputy inspector general (DIG) operations and commended the entire police team for the prompt response.



