Five of family killed in motorway accident

GOJRA: At least five people, including a woman, were killed, whereas an eight-year-old was injured in an accident on the M4 motorway on Sunday.

The family, belonging to Layyah, was on its way back from the airport when their car collided with a tractor on the motorway in Gojra.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital by rescue workers.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and sought a report from the administration. He said the child should be provided with the best medical facilities.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.