Actual struggle against those my party currently has backdoor dealing with: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif on Sunday, while addressing the Pakistan People’s Party hosted multiparty conference in Islamabad, said that the opposition’s struggle was not against Prime Minister Imran Khan but those Nawaz’s party currently has backdoor dealing with.

Marking his return to Pakistani politics after a year, looking to formulate a strategy to oust the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government, via video link from London, Nawaz said the members of the conference should unite against those they’ve all separately been cooperating with for their own vested interests.

“Our foremost priority should be removing this incompetent selected government and replace it with a more competent selected government,” said Nawaz.

“Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who installed me, then ousted me, then installed me, then ousted me, and then installed me and then ousted me. Today our struggle is against those my party currently has backdoor dealing with for the next installation,” he added.

The three-time former premier further explained what needs to be done to ensure that the current wrong is replaced with a future right.

“All of us opposition parties together, and separately, are doing our best to bulldoze all the legislations that suit the installers and selectors. Sometimes by functioning as united rubberstamps and sometimes by withdrawing enough parliamentarians just before the vote,” said the former premier.

“While we will continue to function as this rubberstamp till 2023, I appreciate you giving me this opportunity and space to make rhetorical revolutionary claims, contrary to my own party’s actions, so that when the next government is installed, I’m selected as its head again and not any of you respected members of this multiparty conference.