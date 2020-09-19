Transgender Rights Protection Act 2020 to be tabled soon in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government, in collaboration with the Human Rights and Minorities Department, would soon table a draft of the Transgender Rights Protection Act Punjab 2020.

This was informed by Focal Persons of Transgender Community Neeli Rana and Zanaya Chaudhary who met with the provincial minister of human rights. They said the minister promised to boost this legislative process and to take special measures for the social protection of the transgender community in Punjab.

In this regard, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs departments organized two meetings, first of which to discuss basic issues pertaining to the transgender community, while the second to review the draft of the transgender rights protection act.

On this occasion, Nayyab Ali, a transgender rights activist, has provided technical support for community input and for setting up a basic legislative framework.

After the finalisation of the draft act, province-wise consultations will be organized to take the input from the grassroots level involving all stakeholders.