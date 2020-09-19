PM directs for removal of hurdles in Naya Pakistan Housing Project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for removing all kinds of hurdles with regard to Naya Pakistan Housing project.

The prime minister was talking to Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed who called on him on Saturday.

The prime minister said that local bodies’ institutions are being empowered and an opportunity will be provided to ideological workers of PTI to participate in local bodies elections.

Mehmoodur Rasheed briefed the PM about the preparations of local bodies’ elections in Punjab. He apprised the PM about the progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project and said that housing related policies have been compiled with the consultation of all stakeholders.

“All-out measures are being taken to provide relief to the developers and builders, and the Naya Pakistan Housing Project is moving forward according to the vision of the PM,” he stated.

He said that Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency is actively working to launch projects in different cities of the province.