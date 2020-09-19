Peace deal in hindsight

In the last one month, two Arba countries – the UAE and Bahrain – have officially recognized Israel. A peace agreement brokered by the US president Trump has been signed among the three afterward. The purpose behind this deal is, as told to the world, bringing the deteriorated condition of the region because of long conflicts between Israel and the neighboring states particularly the people of Palestine to normalization. It is also believed by many analysts that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Oman can follow the suit as none of the two condemned the precedent set by the UAE and Bahrain. Oman, on the contrary, endorsed both countries.

But here a question arises that whether the peace deal will really bring the fruits as it is deemed or it is just a dream that can never be true? We have two imminent precedents before us to reach the conclusion.

The first one is the Camp Devid Accord signed in 1978 under the auspices of the US president James Carter, popularly known as Jemmy Carter. A peace deal between Israel and Egypt signed and Israel was asked to act as per the UN resolution 242. The resolution was passed after six days of the Arab-Israel war in 1967 that says to Israel to leave the areas she occupied in the war. However, neither those areas were left by Israeli armed forces nor ceasefire is experienced ever since. Israel not only remained indifferent to the peace deal, but she also humiliated the resolutions of the UN.

The second one is the peace deal between Israel and Jordan signed in 1994. Leaders of the two countries shook hands and pledged to not wage war against each other. There will be no harm to the interests of the two countries, they decided there as well. What do we see in the aftermath? Israel didn’t leave West Bank that she captured in 1967 nor did she cease the killing of innocent Palestinians residing there.

Do the UAE and Bahrain or the Arab countries that are supposed to follow the suit yet have any reason to trust such peace deals? Do they not see how Israel keeps persecution of the Palestinians even after making peace deals?

Ali Hassan

Mandi Bahauddin