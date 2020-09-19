Options for the opposition

Desperation mustn’t lead opposition to lose its head

Never except under Martial Law have so many opposition leaders been in jail or faced trials in malleable accountability courts. Even under the Martial Law they did not face the sort of media trials that are common now. The accountability process continues despite a recognition by the superior judiciary of its being one-sided and the NAB law being used to arm-twist and pressurise political opponents. A team of uncouth spokespersons has been unleashed to make unsavoury remarks against opposition leaders on a daily basis and the media pressured to publicise these. The Prime Minister has accused his opponents of working against the country’s interest. Offers by the opposition for cooperation in lawmaking have been rejected out of hand as attempts at seeking an NRO.

It is in this situation that the opposition parties are holding a moot to review the two-year performance of the PTI government and formulate a joint action plan. While there is a general agreement that the government has badly failed to fulfill the promises made to the people, the parties have yet to reach an agreement on how to deal with it. The JUI(F) has been pressing other parties to resign from the Assemblies and to go for a ‘dharna’ in Islamabad till the fall of the government. Some of the parties want to let the Imran Khan-led government complete its tenure while others would like to remove it through parliamentary means that include a vote of no confidence, leading someone else from the ruling party take over as PM.

There is a need on the part of the opposition to respond to the situation with maturity, giving priority to national interest over political expediencies. Any recourse to religious slogans to overthrow the government should be strictly avoided. Continuing a dharna over a long period is rife with unpredictable circumstances. So are en masse resignations. Change of regime through a vote of no-confidence is no more feasible after what happened at the joint sitting of Parliament. That leaves the opposition with the option to continue the struggle inside Parliament while gradually increasing pressure from the street so that the government either changes course or is removed in the next election in 2023.