‘OLM train project to be launched soon’

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Orange Line Metro Train project will be launched soon.

In a tweet on Saturday, Lt Gen (r) Bajwa said that teething issues of the project have been resolved and fare has also been decided. He said that trial runs of the train are underway while the hiring process for the project is in progress.

Earlier on September 1, Asim Saleem Bajwa announced more than 250 jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line Train project. “250 new jobs of various categories for Orange Train Lahore by the operator. All applications can be sent to [email protected],” he had tweeted.