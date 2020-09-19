LDA shortlists three consortiums for Lahore Master Plan 2050

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has shortlisted three consortiums that meet the eligibility criteria for the preparation of the new Master Plan for Lahore Division – 2050 (MPLD-2050), Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

An official of LDA informed this scribe that seven consortiums had submitted expressions of interest for the preparation of the Lahore Master Plan. These included Country Developers, Euro Consultant Pakistan, Shahar Saaz Pvt. Ltd., Dar Al-Hindsa, Mine Heart, Pluto Planning Turkey and Nespak Consultants.

However, the pre-qualifying consortium includes Dar Al-Hindsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore) and Nespak (Pakistan); requests for proposals have been issued to these consortiums so that they can submit their technical and financial proposals. The deadline to submit these documents is October 19, 2020.

The official informed that the first master plan of Lahore was prepared by the Housing and Physical Planning Department in the 1960s and was sanctioned in 1972. In 1980, Lahore Urban Development and Traffic Study (LUDTS) was conducted by a team of foreign and local experts and a structured plan of Lahore was prepared as one component of the study.

“The new master plan was approved by the City District Government Lahore in 2004. After the amendment in LDA Act 1975, notified in 2013, planning jurisdiction of LDA was extended up to Lahore Division. Now the function of master planning, land use control and approval of private housing scheme is performed by LDA. As appropriate master plans were not available for all cities/towns outside Lahore, therefore, the amended Master Plan of Lahore Division was prepared in 2016 by LDA by incorporating available plans with necessary updates,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

He added, “The Punjab government intends to develop urban areas of the province as sustainable, livable and well-managed engines of economic growth. Lahore and its surrounding towns have expanded greatly to accommodate the large population of the province and hence require a comprehensive, strategic, regional, and long-term plan.

Therefore, LDA has been assigned the task to prepare the ‘Master Plan for Lahore Division – 2050 (MPLD-2050)’. Since the scope of this plan will be regional, LDA shall be the client on behalf of all districts of Lahore division including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib.”

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar opined that Lahore should be made a centre of civilisation and a prosperous city through a new master plan. He said the new master plan will be prepared for all urban and rural areas within the limits of Lahore division.

“The preparation of the new master plan will ensure environmental protection, prudent use of resources, preservation of historical heritage, and promotion of economic activities and inclusion of all sections of the population.”