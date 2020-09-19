Hanging not the answer

The increasing rape cases of Pakistan brought people in confusion. There are lots of questions in the public’s mind to control rape cases. For government the last option is to hang the rapists in front of the public or chemically terror them. But, hanging the rapists is becoming an old tradition lets change the traditional into something else.

For finishing the rape culture, the government should provide education to the youths. They should be thought about the rape, sexual harassment and Islamic laws on sexual activities. In some developed countries, they are using this pattern to control on this. For the future, the government needs to provide education in this regard.

Rahmatullah Shafiq

Turbat