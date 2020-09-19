Food wastage in Pakistan

Pakistan is the country where a large number of poor people sleep with hunger. Multiple people are deprived from food due to poverty and they sleep without eating. So, as a human it’s the responsibility of the rich ones to help the poor indigent people. But it’s disheartening to say that instead of providing the food to the poor’s , the food is being wasted. Furthermore, every year 30 million of food is wasted in Pakistan. According to a report around 40 percent of food is wasted in the weddings, homes, parties and hotels. However, inplace of wasting the food , it’s better to provide them to the ones who do not get food for numerous days. Thus, all the Pakistanis should wake up and create awareness regarding food wastage and provide the food to the needy ones inplace of wasting it.

Maheen Jameel

Turbat