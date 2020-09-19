Banned outfit leader booked over sectarian remarks in Islamabad rally

Islamabad police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a central leader of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) for inciting the attendees of a rally in the capital by using sectarian and anti-Shiite remarks.

The remarks were made during the Azmat-i-Sahaba march, which was organised by the Muttahida Sunni Council at Islamabad’s Express Chowk on Thursday. The march was attended by 1,900-2,000 participants, according to the FIR, which was registered on the complaint of Islamabad city magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio.

According to the FIR registered at Kohsar police station, ASWJ leader Masoodur Rehman Usmani has been booked under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR stated that by using inappropriate language, Usmani attempted to fan sectarianism among the public and had incited them.

The registration of the FIR was first reported by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat, who in a tweet on Friday said a speaker at the rally was booked for “inciting violence and sectarian hatred”. Shafqaat said a ban was also being imposed on the ASWJ leader for “speaking again in public in the territorial limits of Islamabad”.