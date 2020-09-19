Another woman gang-raped after abduction with children

KHAIRPUR: In yet another horrendous incident of sexual abuse, five alleged culprits kidnapped a woman with her three children in Khairpur and gang-raped her.

According to details, the incident transpired in the Sobho Dero Police jurisdiction where a woman with her three children was allegedly abducted by five culprits who then sexually assaulted her.

The victim said that other than kidnapping and gang-rape, the five alleged culprits tortured her as well. However, the Khairpur woman said that in spite of her complaint to the police, the suspects still roam freely while police don’t budge.

Earlier on Friday, a woman labourer was allegedly raped during a robbery in Faisalabad neighbourhood on Friday. The incident occurred in Peoples Colony near Raja Chowk within the jurisdiction of Batala Colony police station where two suspected robbers raped the woman in front of her daughters, according to police. They took Rs200,000 cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables of the woman with them after sexually abusing her.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, a woman, driving with her two kids on Lahore Motorway link-road, was robbed and gang-raped mercilessly after her car ran out of gas and stranded on the road.