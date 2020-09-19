91 students test positive for virus in Balochistan, Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan diagnosed 67 cases of Covid-19 during random testing at various educational institutions in the province, said the provincial health department on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Gujranwala district of Punjab on Saturday.

According to details, the Balochistan health department tested randomly from September 07 to 18, diagnosed coronavirus cases in scores of schools. The ratio of positive cases has been 14.3 percent, the health department said.

The health officials conducted 950 tests of teachers, non-teaching staff and students at schools and detected 67 cases, while 403 tests found negative. The reports of 480 cases are yet to be released, the health department said.

It is to be mentioned here that 10 educational institutions have been closed in Balochistan after positive cases of novel coronavirus found in teachers and students at Quetta, Gwadar, Chaman and other districts of the province.

Pakistan started phased opening of schools from September 16, which began from the 9th class and onward. But during the first week of the opening of the educational institutions several cases have been reported and authorities have announced to shut scores of the affected schools.

Meanwhile, five schools were shut in Gujranwala after as many as 24 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus emerged on Saturday.

So far 40 schools across the country have been closed over detection of coronavirus cases or violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the health department, 164 students were tested for Covid-19, out of whom 24 turned out to be positive. These educational institutions were sealed after detection of Covid-19 positive cases, it said.

On September 18, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had said thirteen more educational institutes were sealed in the last 24 hours for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to prevent resurgence of coronavirus. Of them, ten educational institutes were forced to shut in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while three were sealed in Sindh. Earlier, 22 educational institutions had been shut over failing to implement coronavirus SOPs since the resumption of on-campus classes for ninth graders onward.