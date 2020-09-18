Politics and Video Games

One can learn about the real world from games

By: Abdullah Shahid

Knowledge is a vague term, but we are told to seek it, and to do so, a person would either Google it, read a book or acquire it through some other medium (for example films or social media). Video games are not exempt from this rule as they too teach like any other conventional medium, at times even better.

Video games have a trick up their sleeve, gameplay, which can easily immerse a player as compared to a book’s complex literary structure that may not be understood, even by those who regularly read.

But no one wants to do that.

No one plays video games to “seek knowledge”; they want to shoot stuff, kill random aliens or play whatever is trending to appear, in sync with friends or social media. Games like PUBG or Fortnite might be fun to play, just that, as these games are a product of bland commercialism.

Video games have been demonized by our elders because according to them they are indecent, time wasting and cause violence. Video games will receive this criticism, especially with PUBG’s ban and the PTA’s recent crusade to remove anything deemed “indecent”; laws will be made, politicians will debate in Parliament and the media will argue over it. All because in other countries where video games became popular, they went through all this process just as video games in Pakistan are slowly becoming mainstream.

But video games are much more than “violent fantasies”. A plane enthusiast could learn to fly a plane in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator games, a doctor-to be could learn surgeries through “Surgeon Simulator”, and likewise it can also teach politics since most popular video games have direct or indirect political themes.

It is very unlikely that one would see video games from this critical sense as it is a form of entertainment, like all forms of entertainment that are mostly treated as “escapism”. It shouldn’t be a problem since gameplay would make it immersive so that learning is sought through fun. But as mentioned above, no one will do that, let alone think critically about a medium that is sought so as to escape from reality

Based on Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien, Alien Isolation (2014) presents a grim pessimistic future of what life in space would resemble, with war and politics beings monopolized by the corporations. This is remarkably different from Elon Musk’s optimism that amounts to capitalistic space “mumbo jumbo”.

Papers Please is a pixelated, anti-war game where the player experiences the effects of war, totalitarianism and fascism just by stamping papers; which itself is a metaphor for how mundane and at times inhuman bureaucratic duties are.

This War of Mine is just outright depressing since it is played from the perspective of civilians who are trapped in a civil war. What made it depressing, thus an effective anti-war game, is that the events are not fictional but based on real events that preceded Yugoslavia’s breakup.

Even the earlier Call of Duty games, no matter how bizarre it was in its depiction of modern warfare, were somewhat true in representing US jingoism. In it, the USA is shown to be invading an unnamed Middle Eastern country without legal justification; a US Army General conspires to increase his own war powers and unrestricted aerial combat is brutally depicted, years before the drone footages were released in our world.

But that franchise has a fixation with always portraying the Russians as the antagonist, so much so that it seems more of a state propaganda. The latest game even lied about actual American war crimes in the Middle East claiming to be that of Russian ones, which gave more credibility to the Kremlin’s propaganda.

Metal Gear Solid is by far the best example of a commercially successful franchise that taught politics correctly. It might be the only franchise to base its entire theme on nuclear politics, since its developers and publishers have deep Japanese origins.

It’s a game that takes pacifism literally, at times punishing players who take a lethal approach by turning killed enemies into a segment of their haunted ghosts. It evaluates the USA’s role as a superpower and the immense influence of its military complex that dictates US foreign policy. It assesses a nation’s need for nuclear weapons, nuclear deterrence and proliferation.

It tackles issues from misuse of soldiers, child soldiers, private military companies, and prisoner abuse in Guantanamo Bay, all without being biased in any aspect. In 2001, it even predicted the rise of information warfare and society’s obsession with social media.

“Since both India and China have a huge land mass, both countries can just give up their quest to acquire Kashmir and Honk Kong respectively”.

It is an incorrect opinion that I once held. It would take games such as Total War, Age of Empires and anything developed by Paradox Interactive to correct that opinion as these video game franchises are effective “political simulations”.

These games allow the players to simulate historical events alongside managing military, economy and governance. Total War games are all about the military side of things, from real time battle strategies, managing supply lines, strategic importance of geography to diplomacy and political backstabbing.

Paradox’s games (examples being Crusader Kings, Hearts of Iron) follow a similar pattern but are much deeper in its economic management and political governance; tutorials alone take more time than an average video game.

It is very unlikely that one would see video games from this critical sense as it is a form of entertainment, like all forms of entertainment that are mostly treated as “escapism”. It shouldn’t be a problem since gameplay would make it immersive so that learning is sought through fun. But as mentioned above, no one will do that, let alone think critically about a medium that is sought so as to escape from reality.