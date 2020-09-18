PM to address UNGA on next Friday: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations General (UNGA) Assembly session on next Friday.

Addressing the weekly news briefing on Friday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said due to restrictions imposed by the local administration in New York, there will be no in-person high-level participation from outside. He said that the general debate of the 75th session of the UNGA will commence on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that the foreign minister will participate virtually in the high-level meeting of the UNGA to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. He will also participate in other high-level engagements.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan welcomes the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelete’s reiteration of serious concerns on unabated violence in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including indiscriminate use of pellet guns on civilians.

He said that Pakistan strongly condemns continued Indian attempts to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). He said that, as reported, Indian authorities have distributed over 1.68 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

He also said that Pakistan categorically rejects any possibility to allow a Queen’s Counsel by India to represent its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently on a death-row in Pakistan.

“Allowing a Queen’s Counsel for Jadhav is out of question as only a lawyer with license to practice in Pakistan can appear before the court,” the spokesperson said.

He said that India was consistently making efforts to evade the Jadhav case. Pakistan has already given “uninterrupted and unimpeded” consular access to Jadhav and is ready to extend the same in future as well, he added.

To a question on induction of five French-made Rafale fighter jets into India Air Force, the FO spokesperson termed the development “disturbing” where India continued to amass military capabilities beyond its genuine security requirement.

He stressed that Rafale jets were dual-capable systems that could also be modified as nuclear weapon delivery platforms, and also warned of its adverse effect on strategic stability in South Asia.

He expressed Pakistan’s concern over the arms build-up being aided and abetted through a policy of exemptions, waivers and supply of advanced equipment, technology and weapons for narrow commercial interests.

Asked if Pakistan was considering making Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) its fifth province, he said political, economic and administrative reforms for the GB are an ongoing process, which would continue as per long standing demand of its people.

When sought comments of Pakistan’s position as more Islamic countries hinted of recognizing Israel, the FO spokesperson said, “There is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine.”