Pakistan protests against 2280 Indian ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: A senior Indian diplomat was summoned on Friday to register strong protest regarding the latest ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on 17 September by Indian forces, which had resulted in serious injuries to three innocent civilians.

Foreign Office (FO) said, in its official statement, that due to Indian forces’ indiscriminate firing in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC, three residents of Andrala Nar Village — 15-year-old Irum Riaz, 26-year-old Nusrat Kausar, and 16-year-old Mukheel – sustained serious injuries.

Civilian populated areas along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeted by Indian forces with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

“This year, India has committed 2280 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 shahadats and serious injuries to 183 innocent civilians,” read the statement.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the statement added.

The FO added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB would not help India divert attention from the grave human rights abuses taking place in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Office asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, adding that “The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” the statement added.