No electricity in Turbat

Turbat being the hottest cities with highest temperatures 53.5 degrees celsius in South Asia. Furthermore, it’s really hurting to observe larger power failures in Turbat. Such hardship is being faced by all part of country. Moreover, 10 or 12 hours a day we hardly ever get electricity despite the extreme summer heat.

Although, these power losses are disturbing in morning time when students get ready for school, and other people need to get ready for their own trade. And also it’s affecting schools , shops, hospitals and factories. Life is paralysed because of this.

Beside, students sits in dark excitedly waiting for the power to come back. So, they should study.

I humbly, request to the government to stop load shedding in Turbat , that the people couldn’t face such kind of problems further.

ZAHRA BAIG HOTH

TURBAT